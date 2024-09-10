K-Pop in Mallorca

By John Smith •
With the recent BBC TV series Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience many more people are becoming aware of this musical phenomenon.
Now, Korean TV is taking K-Pop across the world and is filming various top stars performing on the streets of different cities to gauge the views of those experiencing the music for the first time.
Some four top K-Pop artists arrived in Mallorca and were initially filmed in In Plaça Cort, Palma although they were expected to appear in at least two other locations on the Island.
The show is entitled I am a Singer and in Mallorca features top Korean artists Hwasa, powerful singer Sohyang, musical prodigy Henr, and charismatic vocalist Ahn Shin Ae who all appeared in a ‘pop-up’ musical sequence.
In addition in a bid to show local musical styles, world-renowned tenor Plácido Domingo and Spain’s Álvaro Soler will join as guest performers as well as some locals taking advantage of an open mic event.
From Mallorca the team of 50 plus will move to other parts of Spain and then to Germany with the first screening (Mallorca) taking place on KBS on Saturday November 2.
