Kempinski Saturday artisanal market

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 10 Sep 2024 • 19:46 • 1 minute read

Some of the spectacular fashions and art on offer. Credit: EWN / Helen Stanley

The Kempinski Hotel Bahía is holding a new weekly Saturday Garden Market in their elegant grounds in Estepona.

Following the success of their summer evenings market throughout July and August, curated by fashion designer Helen Stanley, the famous five-star hotel with spectacular views over the Mediterranean has decided to make the exclusive market a regular weekend attraction.

Every Saturday, from 11am to 5pm, the market features select designer fashion wear, beauty products, some of the best in artisan crafts and jewellery, bags and purses, some very special gourmet products, and all locally designed and made by hand.

Some of stalls offering their unique products include Tinük art and jewellery with a cubist surrealist inspiration; hand-made original purses and bags by Yama Creazioni; the exquisite resin home objets d’art of Made to Measure Art; sustainable handmade jewellery based on legends and myths by Yolanda Tolón; promoting health and wellbeing, Honey & Thrive’s natural honey; paintings by Gabrielle Ange; illustrations by Jorge Pinto; original clothing fashion by Angel Clothing Marbella; spectacular eco/sustainable fashions from Anna Cuevas; the brightly coloured and joyful fashions of Caro Kras; and designer Helen Stanley’s own Champagne Lifestyle fashions and designs.

The market is open to the public from 11am to 5pm every Saturday, and can be found in the gardens of the Kempinski Hotel Bahía between Marbella and Estepona, at km 1066 of the A7.