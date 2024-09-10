By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 12:00 • 1 minute read

Bring your own stitching equipment Credit: Racool_studio - Freepik

Ladies of Spain Stitchers Group will be using the Social and Activity Centre in San Pedro de Alcántara once a month on a Wednesday afternoon between 3 and 5 pm. The next meeting is on Wednesday September 18.

Ladies of Spain is Claire and Camille, who are both keen stitchers with various skills. They define ‘Stitching’ as anything with needle(s), thread, hooks, fibres, fabrics, etc. Claire mainly focuses on dressmaking, doll making, quilting, cross stitch, appliqué and knitting, while Camille’ are of expertise is more crochet, knitting, and sewing.

Age Concern stitching club for creating and a good chat

They have started a stitching group that will meet once per month in San Pedro in the Age Concern Social and Activity Centre. You can take hand projects to work on, while everyone enjoys a good chat.

The group welcomes all levels of stitchers, including those who may be interested in learning about any of the crafts mentioned above. They ask you bring your own materials, but no machines are allowed. The cost is 5€ per month to cover only the venue cost.

Loneliness being tackled by Age Concern

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is keen to tackle the loneliness that many suffer in their later years in Spain, without their families here to take care of them. As well as a full calendar of different activities, they hold coffee mornings at different locations in hope to make it easy for anyone to attend in their local area. This is an opportunity to meet other like-minded people living in the area.

If you are interested, just contact Carol at info@ageconcernmarbella.com to say you are coming along. To be part of this group, you have to join Ladies of Spain, but that is free of charge and can be done when you arrive.