Massive revamp for Guadalmedina River

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 10 Sep 2024 • 14:33 • 1 minute read

One of the designs of the Malaga river revamp. Credit: Architect Jairo Fernandez

A massive plan to redevelop and brighten up the area around the mostly dry Guadalmedina River in central Malaga includes the city’s biggest square.

No more an eyesore, plans are underway to radically transform the graffiti covered river basin and therefore stretching the parameters of what is perceived to be the city’s centre, extending it towards Maria Zambrano station.

The concept architects are working on is of so-called ‘bridge squares’ that will partially cover up the river and what many have viewed as a blot on Malaga’s tourist centre. Included in the plan are subterranean roads which will allow the area to be fully pedestrianised without reducing the its capacity for local traffic. Dubbed the ‘largest remaining open-air project in Malaga’, it will give locals and tourists much more open space to enjoy without covering up the geographical reality of the existence of this river.

Partially covering up the river

The construction of ‘bridge-squares’ is said to be more economical and respectful of the physical environment than the complete vaulting of this section of the river and generates spaces for citizens to enjoy with greater spatial quality’ adds the document prepared by Urban Planning for the project.

The largest part will be to cover a section of the river of about 350 metres between the Aurora and Armiñán bridges and create the biggest public square in Malaga over the riverbed that links the Centre with the Trinidad neighbourhood. This massive new pedestrian area would have parks, gardens and fountains.