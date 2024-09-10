Mod motors fill the streets of Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 13:45 • 1 minute read

Exhibition of classic Vespas. Credit: FernandoV - Shutterstock

The annual Vespa and Lambretta meet in Estepona will bring together thirty eye-opening classic Italian scooter models.

On Friday evening , September 13, the streets of Estepona will buzzing to the sounds of some of the most beautiful and iconic models of Vespa and Lambretta for the 5th annual Vespa and Lambretta Concentration. Participating vehicles will be exhibited outside the Mirador del Carmen, while on Saturday 14 the bikes will be toured t

Organised by the Club Deportivo Vespasianus Estepona, with the collaboration of the Town Hall, the meeting is aimed mainly at Vespa, Lambretta, LML and Scomadi motorbikes, classic and modern riders and passengers with or without sidecar, including mopeds and classic motorcycles.

Saturday Vespa and Lambretta rally through streets of Estepona

The will be a rally taking place on Saturday 14, with a tour of the town’s streets and emblematic sites starting at Plaza Antonia Guerrero, and ending with a lunch at the ‘La Nuestra’ at the Fair and Sports Centre. The event will begin at 9am, where the pre-registered participants will be received and the motorcycles will be checked over for safety reasons.

If any classic Vespa or Lambretta riders on the Costa del Sol still want to participate, registration is still open at vespasianus.es.