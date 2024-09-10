By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 22:44 • 2 minutes read

Woman smoking Credit: Megan Forbes, Pexels

The latest report by Public Health France revealed alarming data, stating that today, more than one in 10 French women smoke during pregnancy, despite the widespread knowledge of health risks associated with tobacco use.

More French women are smoking while pregnant

A 2021 study by Public Health France surveyed more than 1,300 mothers of children under five years old, revealing that 13 per cent of the women smoked throughout their pregnancy. The survey showed that 45 per cent of the women had stopped smoking after learning of their pregnancy, while 51 per cent reduced their smoking habits and 4 per cent made no changes.

President of the French National Union Organisation of Midwives, Caroline Combot explained the concerning statistics to Euronews Health, saying that women who quit suddenly when learning about their pregnancy, tend to “relapse very quickly.” She also noted that a sense of judgment often arises with women who smoke and that there is a “lack of communication about the difficulty of quitting smoking during pregnancy.”

More Spanish women are smoking while pregnant

The rates of pregnant women who smoke were also concerning in Spain, as in 2016, Carlos III Health Institute disclosed that 20,4 per cent of women smoked during pregnancy. Based on a survey of 40,934 pregnant women, 66 per cent continued to smoke during pregnancy, and only 22 per cent managed to quit during the first trimester.

Across the world, the three countries with the highest estimated number of smoking during pregnancy are Ireland, with 38,4 per cent of pregnant women smoking, Uruguay (29, 7) and Bulgaria (29, 4), according to the Smoking Pregnancy Prevention Research.

The consequences of smoking while pregnant

The study conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute listed that in the cases of pregnant women smoking, the carbon monoxide and nicotine of tobacco smoke interfere with the oxygen supply to the foetus, as nicotine “easily” crosses the placenta, raising the nicotine concentration up to 15 per cent higher than maternal levels.

Exposed to smoke in the womb, foetuses “frequently experience a decrease in lung growth and lung function.” France´s national health insurance also highlighted that smoking during pregnancy raises the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, and placental abruption. The European Institute of Women´s Health linked the habit to childhood obesity, asthma, learning and intellectual disabilities, low birth weight, birth defects, and pre and post-natal growth retardation.

Action to stop women from smoking while pregnant

To address the issue, in 2015, The European Commission developed a pilot project, Together, gathering data on pregnant, postnatal, and vulnerable women in six cities (in the UK, Spain, Denmark, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic), examining the differences in their eating and exercise habits, as well as their health literacy. From the data gathered, the Commission began developing activities within each of the cities to promote health amongst women and future generations.

Caroline Combot from the French National Union Organisation of Midwives highlighted the often forgotten importance of both partners making lifestyle changes, in the cases of couples expecting children, as to avoid the negative influence of pregnant women; “Both parents must take steps to wean (themselves off of tobacco).”