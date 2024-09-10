Net loss: Jellyfish invasion takes toll

By Catherine McGeer •
Jellyfish Crisis Hits Hard
THE sea bream fishing industry in Spain’s Mar Menor is facing significant challenges due to an unprecedented increase in jellyfish. This summer, the proliferation of jellyfish has severely disrupted fishing operations, leading to a sharp decline in sea bream catches.
Since the Mar Menor began experiencing severe environmental issues, local fishermen have struggled to recover their former productivity. In 2020, catches of sea bream were around 352,867 kilos. By 2023, this figure had plummeted to just 38,654 kilos, with the current year showing an even more alarming drop to 16,385 kilos. The jellyfish invasion is exacerbating this decline by filling nets and reducing the quality of the fish, which now has less economic value.
As the fishing community continues to deal with these difficulties, there are growing concerns about the long-term impact on both the local economy and the marine ecosystem.
