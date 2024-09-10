Net loss: Jellyfish invasion takes toll

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 16:55 • 1 minute read

Jellyfish Crisis Hits Hard Image: Shutterstock/ sonnguyen4241960

THE sea bream fishing industry in Spain’s Mar Menor is facing significant challenges due to an unprecedented increase in jellyfish. This summer, the proliferation of jellyfish has severely disrupted fishing operations, leading to a sharp decline in sea bream catches.

Sea Bream Catches Plummet as Environmental Challenges Escalate

Since the Mar Menor began experiencing severe environmental issues, local fishermen have struggled to recover their former productivity. In 2020, catches of sea bream were around 352,867 kilos. By 2023, this figure had plummeted to just 38,654 kilos, with the current year showing an even more alarming drop to 16,385 kilos. The jellyfish invasion is exacerbating this decline by filling nets and reducing the quality of the fish, which now has less economic value.

Economic and Ecological Concerns Rise

As the fishing community continues to deal with these difficulties, there are growing concerns about the long-term impact on both the local economy and the marine ecosystem.

What You Can Do to Help:

Support Local Fisheries: Buying sustainably sourced seafood from local markets helps support fishermen affected by these challenges and encourages sustainable practices. Stay Informed: Keeping up with environmental news and changes in marine ecosystems can help you understand the broader impacts on local industries. Advocate for Environmental Protection: Support policies and initiatives aimed at protecting and restoring marine environments, which can help mitigate issues like jellyfish invasions. Participate in Conservation Efforts: Engage with or donate to organisations working to preserve marine life and improve the health of ecosystems like the Mar Menor.

By taking these steps, you can contribute to the health of marine environments and support communities affected by environmental changes.

