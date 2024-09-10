By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 8:41 • 1 minute read

Overseeing green energy production Credit: senivpetro - Freepik

50 new fixed contract jobs are on offer at a new solar farm in Antequera, as another Chinese tech company opts for the Malaga province.

Jinko Power has just begun construction on its brand new solar panel plant near the town of Antequera. The complex is planned to supply enough electricity for between 60,000 and 65,000 homes and cover a space of 329 hectares. Hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created by the new plant, 50 of them directly contracted.

The site, which is expected to go live in 2025, was visited on Monday, September 9 by the governor of the Chinese province of Jiangxi, Ye Jianchun, who laid the ceremonial first stone of the construction, along with other dignitaries.

Strategic Antequera site chosen for new jobs

150,000 tonnes of CO2 is hoped to be offset by the creation of this 43.75 megawatt renewable electricity generator on a strategic site chosen for having the ideal climatic conditions and easy access to the national electricity grid.

The Malaga province and Andalusia in general are rapidly becoming a favourite choice for Chinese renewable technology investments with the recent announcement of the Hygeen green hydrogen components plant which will also create 1,000 fixed contract positions. The project is so big that it plans to supply both European and American markets.

