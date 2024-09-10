New home for dog therapy charity

By Adam Woodward •
Fiona the dog, one of the team at Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas
Credit: AHT
Huellas Terapéuticas, an organisation based in Coín that trains dogs to assist the elderly as well as in the educational development of children with functional diversity, is building a new training centre.
Their current facilities have been given the go-ahead by Coín Council to be expanded near La Trocha in Coín. Dedicated to harnessing the therapeutic benefits of dogs, the bigger plot will include more space for a central training track for teaching dogs obedience, a classroom where they can carry out dog-assisted interventions, and an inclusive playground where all children can enjoy playing whether or not they have any functional impediments.
The objectives of Huellas Terapéuticas are to offer a new opportunity to dogs that have been abandoned; strengthen relationships between families and pets by facilitating dog training; strengthen the bond between people and the natural and animal environment, thus contributing to the prevention of animal abandonment; and to the improvement of people’s relationships with dogs.
The mayor of Coín visited the new space this week which has been conceded by the Council so that the organisation can continue to carry out the vital work they do. At a plenary session in August, councillors voted unanimously in favour of donating the 1,200 m2 space.
Over the coming weeks, the Huellas Terapéuticas team will get to work on developing the new centre, something they already have plans developed for.
