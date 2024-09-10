By Letara Draghia • Updated: 10 Sep 2024 • 11:53 • 3 minutes read

Hogwarts. Credit: Pixabay.

Fans of the wizarding world have something new to get excited about as Warner Bros. and HBO launch an open casting call for the highly anticipated reboot of the Harry Potter series.

Targeted at children aged 9 to 11 who live in the UK and Ireland, the call marks the first major step in the development of the upcoming show, a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling’s iconic books that captured the imagination of millions worldwide.

When will the new Harry Potter series begin?

Set to begin filming in 2025, the series will see a new generation of young actors stepping into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. While the original film series introduced the world to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint at the start of their careers, the reboot is poised to create fresh stars, and fans are eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

Harry Potter’s inclusive and diverse casting call

The casting announcement emphasises diversity and inclusivity, welcoming children from all backgrounds. “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” reads the notice, ensuring that talent is selected based on merit, regardless of race, gender, or other protected characteristics. This approach reflects broader changes in the entertainment industry, where representation and inclusion are now prioritised.

How to apply for the Harry Potter casting

Applicants are required to submit two self-taped audition videos by the deadline of 31 October, 2024 (Halloween!) In the first, they must recite a short story or poem – though not from Harry Potter – and in the second, they are asked to introduce themselves, providing basic details such as height, residence, and date of birth. This audition process mirrors the one used over two decades ago when the original cast was discovered, with Daniel Radcliffe cast at age 11, Emma Watson 10, and Rupert Grint 12.

The Harry Potter films

The original Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011, were a global phenomenon. Adapted from Rowling’s seven-book series, they grossed over $7.7 billion (€7.16 billion) at the box office, making them one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. However, as much as the films were beloved, there were frequent debates among fans about their faithfulness to the books, with some scenes and storylines cut due to time constraints.

The new series aims to rectify this by staying closer to the source material. Warner Bros. announced in 2023 that it would produce the show for HBO’s streaming service, with a projected release date of 2026. The series will span ten years, giving it ample time to cover the rich details and subplots that were often left out of the films. Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on Succession, is taking on the role of showrunner and writer, while Mark Mylod will serve as director.

The original stars of Harry Potter

One thing is clear: the original cast will not be returning. While Daniel Radcliffe has expressed his excitement for the reboot, he confirmed that he won’t be involved in the project, stating it’s an opportunity for new talent to shine. “I’m excited to see what they do with it, but I think it’s best for them to start fresh,” he shared in a recent interview.

Other former stars of the films, including Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), have echoed this sentiment, expressing their hope that the new actors will have fun and put their own spin on these iconic characters. Given the depth of the material and the talent behind the scenes, expectations for the reboot are sky-high.

With casting underway and high-profile talent already attached to the project, the Harry Potter TV series is shaping up to be one of the biggest television events of the decade. For the children lucky enough to land the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, it could be the start of an extraordinary journey, much like the original trio experienced over two decades ago.

APPLY HERE