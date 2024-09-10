By John Smith • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 12:46 • 1 minute read

Announcing the Pastry and Baking Festival Credit: Consell de Mallorca

For those with a sweet tooth, the Consell de Mallorca is hosting its first Pastry and Baking Festival which takes place on Saturday September 14.

Mallorca Day

Held in the gardens of La Misericòrdia cultural centre in Palma it has been created in order to allow bakers to take part in the celebrations surrounding Mallorca Day which actually falls on Thursday September 12.

Mallorca is particularly known for the ensaimada but there are a number of other sweet delicacies created by the Island’s bakers and pastry chefs.

Seven bakeries taking part

For this event seven traditional bakeries from the island will be taking part and you can expect to see and sample a selection of local specialities and view show-cooking from Pastelería Pomar, Fornet de la Soca, Trias Pastissers, La Oliva, Dulcelíaco, Forn Ca na Juanaineta and Narez i Cuart.

Delicious sweet and savoury treats

Running from 5pm to 8pm, entry is free and there will be plenty of opportunity to taste some of the traditional pastries being prepared which will include ensaimadas, cremadillos (sweet and savoury), empanadas, cocarrois and cocas de patata.

The Association of Chefs Based in the Balearic Islands (ASCAIB) and the Federation of Associations of Chefs and Pastry Chefs of Spain (FACYRE Baleares) have taken part in the organisation of the event.