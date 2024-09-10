Rural star: Torrox tops rural tourism charts

By Catherine McGeer •
Torrox Tops Rural Tourism
IF you’re dreaming of a rural getaway, Torrox is the place to be! This charming spot continues to lead the pack in rural tourism across Andalucía.
Torrox remains the standout area due to the great variety of rural accommodations in the area, and the owners of rural homes are very aware of what tourists want and know how to offer it! August wrapped up on a high note for the Province of Málaga, with an impressive 90 per cent occupancy rate, and September looks promising with a forecasted 70 per cent occupancy, according to Ruralidays.
Málaga, enjoying near-full bookings, is the top destination in the region. Cádiz follows with an 87.9 per cent occupancy rate, while Córdoba, Granada, Huelva, Sevilla, Jaén, and Almería complete the list. As the summer winds down, September is shifting focus. The first half will still see a good number of Spanish families, but from mid-month onwards, expect a rise in international couples, especially from Germany and the Netherlands, taking advantage of the mild weather and lower prices.
Repeat guests are on the rise, and early bookings for summer 2025 are already strong. The rural tourism sector’s growth is not just a trend but a solid reality. So, if you’re planning a rural retreat, Torrox is still the top choice!
Torrox has plenty to offer for a great rural getaway. Stroll through its quaint streets to see the classic white houses and check out the local markets. If you’re into nature, the nearby Sierra de Almijara mountains are perfect for hiking with some fantastic views of the Mediterranean. For a chill day at the beach, head to Torrox Costa for its clear waters and laid-back vibe. You’ll also want to try the local food—fresh seafood and Andalucian favorites are served up at cozy, family-owned spots. Plus, there are local events and festivals throughout the year that highlight the town’s traditions and crafts. Whether you’re looking to relax or explore, Torrox has something for everyone.
