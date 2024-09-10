Selina’s quiz night, Benahavís

By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 21:48 • 1 minute read

The Summer’s coming to an end which can only mean it s quiz night season again.

Pit your wits and your best trivia knowledge against the rest on Thursday, September 26 at The Social in Benahavís. This Fun Quiz isn’t to be taken too seriously though. It’s just a little fun for the local community.

Popular Talk Radio Europe host, Selina Mackenzie will be your host for the night at The Social in Centro Commercial Los Halcones Maltés. Team sizes are maximum of six, and it only costs €2 per person to enter. So, start thinking up your quiz team name. If you can, bring a friend because the top winner’s prize is a a meal for two at The Social. If you don’t have a team, there’s no problem as Selina will be on hand to introduce you to others looking to build a team.

Book now, Selina’s quiz has only a few places left

Pre-booking is essential as this fun event will pack out. Would-be quiz champions can reserve a spot by contacting Selina Mackenzie via her Facebook account. Don’t forget your pen and notepads on Thursday, September 26, The Social, Benahavís. €2 quiz entry.