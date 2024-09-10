Summer of 2024 declared the hottest on record

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 10 Sep 2024 • 18:21 • 2 minutes read

Year-to-date global surface temperature anomalies. 2024 is shown with a red line, 2023 with a yellow line, and all other years with grey lines. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service

The summer of 2024 has been officially declared the hottest on record, both globally and in Europe.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the average global temperature during June, July, and August reached 16.77 degrees Celsius, which is 0.66 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average.

This makes 2024 the hottest summer since record-keeping began.

Copernicus Climate Change Service declares summer of 2024 hottest on record

According to Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, “During the past three months of 2024, the globe has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day on record, and the hottest boreal summer on record. This string of record temperatures is increasing the likelihood of 2024 being the hottest year on record.”

Europe experienced record temperatures and extreme weather

The summer’s high temperatures had severe consequences with the prolonged heatwaves and droughts causing wildfires and environmental destruction in many regions.

In Europe, temperatures averaged 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.54 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 baseline.

Southern Europe was particularly affected, with countries including Spain, Italy, and Greece experiencing extreme temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, leading to widespread wildfires, droughts, and heat-related fatalities.

Northern European countries also saw heatwaves, disrupting agriculture and causing water shortages in areas not typically affected by such high temperatures.

Beyond Europe, regions including North America, South America, and Asia also reported record heat, experiencing intense storms, flash floods, and landslides; The combination of warmer air holding more moisture and long dry spells contributed to this extreme weather.

Copernicus Climate Change Service points to human-induced climate change

The Copernicus Climate Change Service’s data indicates that the record-breaking summer is part of a larger trend of rising global temperatures.

Copernicus Climate Change Service attributed the extreme warmth to human-induced climate change and the onset of a strong El Niño event; a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean known for its global weather impacts.

The world is seeing increasingly frequent extreme weather events as a result of human activities, particularly greenhouse gas emissions. Without urgent action to reduce these emissions, experts warn that such extreme weather will become more frequent and severe.

Copernicus Climate Change Service urges governments to act on global warming

“The temperature-related extreme events witnessed this summer will only become more intense, with more devastating consequences for people and the planet unless we take urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” states Samantha Burgess.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service emphasised that the 2024 summer has highlighted the pressing need for global action on climate change.

Governments, conglomerates, businesses, and individuals are urged to prioritise efforts to limit carbon emissions, transition to renewable energy, and adapt to the impacts of global warming.