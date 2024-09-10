By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 15:10 • 2 minutes read

Image: Yuganov Konstantin / Shutterstock.com

In a surprising result, a supermarket own-brand tea has outperformed some of the UK’s biggest and most beloved tea brands in a recent taste test by Which?, the consumer advocacy group.

The test aimed to identify the nation’s top tea and saw a panel of 79 experienced tea drinkers blind-taste 12 varieties, including offerings from popular supermarkets like Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco, as well as household names such as PG Tips, Tetley, Twinings, and Yorkshire Tea.

Tight Competition

Unsurprisingly, given the UK’s deep love for tea, the competition was tight, with just a five per cent difference between the top and bottom scorers.

But Asda’s Everyday Tea Bags emerged as the standout, securing first place with a score of 72 per cent. Priced at just £1.20 for 80 bags, Asda’s tea also received the Which? Best Buy and Great Value accolades.

The panel praised its aroma, appearance, and spot-on colour, with 68 per cent approving its hue and 49 per cent considering the flavour just right.

Positive Feedback

Close behind, PG Tips Original (£3 for 80 bags) earned a score of 71 per cent, with many tasters enjoying its classic colour and strength. Similarly, Tetley Original (£2.50 for 80 bags) matched this score, receiving positive feedback for its aroma, texture, and balanced bitterness, though 27 per cent found it a bit too bitter.

Sainsbury’s Red Label (£1.25 for 80 bags) also scored 71 per cent, with an impressive 76 per cent of the panel satisfied with its rich colour and pleasant mouthfeel.

Four more teas scored 70 per cent, including Aldi’s Diplomat Red Label (£1.85 for 160 bags), Co-op’s 99 Blend Fairtrade Tea (£1.45 for 80 bags), Waitrose Essential Original Blend (£1.25 for 80 bags), and the more premium Taylors of Harrogate Yorkshire Tea (£3.30 for 80 bags).

While half of the testers enjoyed Yorkshire Tea’s strength, a third wanted it even stronger.

Bottom of the List

At the bottom of the rankings, Twinings Everyday (£4.80 for 80 bags) and Tesco Original Tea shared a score of 67 per cent. Despite its high price, Twinings did not impress on flavour strength, though its colour and bitterness were appreciated by most. Tesco’s tea was seen as too dark and not strong enough by a notable portion of the panel.

Essential Cuppa

Commenting on the results, Natalie Hitchins, Head of Home Products and Services at Which?, remarked, “A cup of tea is an everyday essential for millions, and many of us have strong brand preferences.”

“However, our findings show that you don’t need to spend a lot to enjoy a great cup. In fact, a supermarket tea costing under 2p per cup can beat more expensive brands that charge up to four times as much.”