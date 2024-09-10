By Harry Sinclair • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 19:10 • 2 minutes read

Radian Aerospace released a 3D rendition of the Radian One and sled system Credit: Radian Aerospace

Radian Aerospace, a US-based company founded in 2016, is working to revolutionise space travel with its development of a fully reusable “spaceplane”, Radian One.

This cutting-edge vehicle aims to replace traditional vertical rocket launches with a rocket-powered sled system.

Radian One is designed to carry passengers and payloads into space and return to Earth, making space missions more economical and accessible.

The company’s vision echoes the earlier efforts of NASA’s Lockheed Martin X-33 program, which aimed to develop a Single-Stage-To-Orbit (SSTO) vehicle before funding ceased in 2001.

A single-stage-to-orbit vehicle reaches orbit from the surface of a body using only propellants and fluids and without expending tanks, engines, or other major hardware.

Radian Aerospace, led by CEO and co-founder Richard Humphrey, is determined to bring this dream to life.

“We believe that widespread access to space means limitless opportunities for humankind,” said Humphrey.

Richard emphasised that Radian is not focused on space tourism but on missions that contribute to life on Earth, including research, in-space manufacturing, and global delivery.

“Over time, we intend to make space travel nearly as simple and convenient as airliner travel. We are not focused on tourism, we are dedicated to missions that make life better on our own planet, like research, in-space manufacturing, and terrestrial observation, as well as critical new missions like rapid global delivery right here on Earth”, states the founder.

Radian One launches horizontally using a rocket-powered sled system

Radian One’s spaceplane is set apart from traditional rockets by its ability to launch and land horizontally, much like a plane.

Traditional vertical rockets, while effective, are described by NASA as “terribly inefficient and expensive.”

In contrast, spaceplanes require less fuel and are fully reusable, offering a more cost-effective and potentially more comfortable alternative for space missions.

The spacecraft’s innovative sled launch system is a key feature, reducing the amount of fuel the spaceplane needs to carry.

A two-mile-long rail accelerates the vehicle from a standard runway before its engines take over for the journey into space, allowing for reduced costs and less physical strain on the passengers.

According to Radian Aerospace, the spaceplane is capable of flying up to 100 missions, with a rapid turnaround time that allows for relaunch just 48 hours after returning to Earth.

Radian Aerospace plans to have a full-size version of Radian One ready by 2028, though it may be further down the line before the vehicle reaches orbit.