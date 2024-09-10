By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 9:00
• 1 minute read
Image: Federación Española de Fisicoculturismo y Fitness IFBB España / Facebook
Building on the success of Miss Fit Model Spain 2023, Torrevieja is set to elevate its fitness scene.
The Municipal Theatre is set to host the Miss Fit Model Europe competition on Sunday, September 29.
This event is a key fixture in the International Fitness Federation (IFBB) calendar.
The competition will feature top athletes from Spain and across Europe.
Activities will kick off on Saturday, September 28, with participants arriving in Torrevieja and staying at the Hotel Doña Monse.
The Fit Model competition will include two main segments: a swimsuit round followed by a long evening dress round.
Contestants will be judged on beauty and style, with the athlete achieving the highest combined score in both segments being crowned Miss Fit Model Europe 2024.
This winner will also secure a spot in the prestigious Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Europe, scheduled to take place in Madrid just two weeks later.
The event, like last year, is organised by the Spanish Federation (FEFF) and Golden Gym in Torrevieja, with support from the Torrevieja City Council’s Sports Department.
Admission is free, though it serves a charitable purpose supporting the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Torrevieja).
The competition will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information or to book your seats, head to the website: culturatorrevieja.com
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.