By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Image: Federación Española de Fisicoculturismo y Fitness IFBB España / Facebook

Building on the success of Miss Fit Model Spain 2023, Torrevieja is set to elevate its fitness scene.

The Municipal Theatre is set to host the Miss Fit Model Europe competition on Sunday, September 29.

This event is a key fixture in the International Fitness Federation (IFBB) calendar.

Top Athletes

The competition will feature top athletes from Spain and across Europe.

Activities will kick off on Saturday, September 28, with participants arriving in Torrevieja and staying at the Hotel Doña Monse.

Fit Model Competition

The Fit Model competition will include two main segments: a swimsuit round followed by a long evening dress round.

Contestants will be judged on beauty and style, with the athlete achieving the highest combined score in both segments being crowned Miss Fit Model Europe 2024.

Winning Spot

This winner will also secure a spot in the prestigious Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Europe, scheduled to take place in Madrid just two weeks later.

The event, like last year, is organised by the Spanish Federation (FEFF) and Golden Gym in Torrevieja, with support from the Torrevieja City Council’s Sports Department.

Free Admission

Admission is free, though it serves a charitable purpose supporting the Association of Relatives of Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Torrevieja).

The competition will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information or to book your seats, head to the website: culturatorrevieja.com