By Adam Woodward • Published: 10 Sep 2024 • 12:51 • 1 minute read

Applications for Cold weather payments too long. Credit: Studio Romantic - Shutterstock

Westminster MPs have debated the scrapping of the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners in an under attended Westminster Hall.

Approximately 20 MPs showed up for the debate on Tuesday, September 10 with a conspicuous absence of Tory members. The debate ended from the few present with a with a vote of approval in the new measures and Labour MPs pointing the finger at the last government for the over £2 billion ‘black hole’ in government coffers.

The Winter Fuel Payment was introduced in 1997 to help the elderly with the cost of heating expenses over the Winter. Until now, all pensioners born before 1958 have received up to £300 each year, regardless of their income. The payment has been subject to countless debates over recent years, some claiming they receive enough from their private pensions and therefore don’t need the payment, others saying it has been essential, not least since energy price have soared since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. From the government’s own figures, 13% of UK households are considered ‘fuel poor’ in that they cannot cope with the elevated energy costs.

Westminster plans to cut non-means tested payment

However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently announced plans to scrap the non-means tested benefit payments for heating. From September, only those receiving Pension Credit or other forms of means-tested benefits will qualify in England and Wales. The plan is to use the savings made to deal with the massive budget deficit the new government has inherited, according to the Chancellor.

An estimated 1.3 million homes will continue to receive contributions towards their energy bills while around 10 million will lose out. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is asking pensioners to check if they qualify for Pension Credit during the winter season, as around 800,000 eligible pensioners are not receiving it.

Those over 66 years old receiving a state pension and little else may be eligible for the Pension Credit payment as well as a £150 Cold Weather Payment when temperatures drop below 0ºC. Controversially, pensioners needing to claim the Winter Fuel Payments must fill in an intimidatingly long and exhaustive 243-question form, something many complain is too much for many elderly people.