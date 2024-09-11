AEMET warns of a very cold air mass

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

AEMET advises us to "wrap up warm" these coming days Credit: Shutterstock

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has announced the arrival of a very cold air mass for the season starting on Thursday, September 12.

AEMET reported on its social networks “Early on Friday and Saturday, it will be necessary to wrap up warm: many areas will see temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius and some capitals in the northern half, such as Burgos, Soria or Vitoria-Gasteiz , even below 5 degrees Celsius”

“later, higher than normal temperatures will prevail, especially in the west of the Peninsula,” the agency pointed out.

A cold air influx will also be felt in the province of Almeria, although this will not be as noticeable as in the north of the Peninsula. From Sunday onwards, temperatures will rise again.

The drop in temperatures will be more pronounced in the highest areas of Almeria, with a difference of up to 8 degrees.

Municipalities such as Seron will go from a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to between 12 degrees Celsius/ 23 degrees Celsius next Saturday.

On September 14, temperatures will range between;

10 degrees Celsius / 19 degrees Celsius in Bacares,

11 degrees Celsius / 20 degrees Celsius in Vélez Blanco,

12 degrees Celsius / 20 degrees Celsius in Oria,

12 degrees Celsius / 22 degrees Celsius in Vélez Rubio,

16 degrees Celsius / 24 degrees Celsius in Albox, and

14 degrees Celsius / 25 degrees Celsius in Laujar de Andarax.

The weather for the next 48 hours

The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Wednesday in the province of Almeria that skies will be partly cloudy, with intervals of medium and high clouds in the afternoon, although occasional showers and storms may occur in the mountains.

Minimum temperatures with few changes; maximum temperatures falling. Light variable winds, with moderate intervals of the westerly component on the coast in the afternoon.

For tomorrow, Thursday, according to AEMET, in Almeria, cloudy skies are expected with high cloud intervals, tending to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures with few changes.

Light variable winds inland, tending to moderate from the south during the central hours. Light to moderate winds from the southwest on the coast.