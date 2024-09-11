By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 15:18 • 1 minute read

Aqualia have already cleared 1.4 million litres of waste Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

Almeria City Council, in collaboration with Aqualia, is proactively preparing for the risk of torrential rains (DANAs) by cleaning the city’s drainage system.

Meteorologists refer to isolated high-altitude depressions as DANAs, although it must be noted that when a DANA warning is issued, this will not necessarily result in torrential storms and flooding.

Almeria prepares for September weather with mass sewage clearing

As of this year, 14,800 drains and sewage collectors have been cleared, removing over 1.4 million litres of waste; This figure is expected to reach 2.2 million litres by the year’s end.

Aqualia uses sanitation trucks equipped with high-pressure nozzles to clear blockages, having already resolved 914 general network blockages and 1,486 connection issues between January and August.

These efforts are vital to preventing street flooding during heavy rainfall by ensuring that the water is directed to treatment plants efficiently.

The councillor emphasises the importance of proper use

Councillor for Water, Green Areas, and Agriculture, Juan Jose Segura, emphasised the importance of not throwing waste into sewer grates, urging residents to treat them properly.

Segura stated, “It is crucial not to throw waste such as paper, chewing gum, cigarette butts, construction debris, etc., into the sewer grates, they are not rubbish bins and their proper use has an impact on the well-being of everyone.”

Aqualia advises following the “3 Ps” rule at home: only flush pee, poop, and toilet paper to prevent blockages, especially from wet wipes, which do not decompose in water and can cause significant clogs.

Regular sewer cleaning helps restore the system’s hydraulic capacity, though the council notes that during torrential rains, no city system can evacuate all the water immediately.

