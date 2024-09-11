Back to school after the long break

By John Smith •
Children in uniform going back to school
After several months of holidays, September is the month when children return to school and have to reacclimatise themselves to being up and about at a specific time.
Many schools, mainly those run by regional councils, organise coaches to take the children to and from school although it can sometimes be surprising at the number of parents who decide to add to the already busy rush hour by driving their children to school.
Working parents can’t just leave their kids unaccompanied during the holiday season but happily many local councils and private companies organise summer camps where there is an element of learning although there is also often an emphasis on sport.
This summer has been particularly hot and there is currently no sign of the heat abating on the in many regions so not only do the children have to cope with a return to disciplined learning but also have to survive in the continuing heat.
It’s something that those who were born and brought up in Spain are generally able to handle but for new arrivals from across Europe the hot weather can be yet another adjustment that they have to face.
The good thing is that generally young people are relatively adaptable and able to adjust to enforced change but there will always be a minority who will feel challenged by the changes and this is where parents and the schools need to work together in order to ensure that any problems are spotted early and resolved as quickly as possible.
