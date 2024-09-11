Buy tickets, save live concerts

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 11 Sep 2024 • 0:21 • 3 minutes read

Warren with the Magic Mod in Fuengirola. Credit: Warren Gilbank.

Warren A Gilbank, the man behind WAG Promotions, a concert promotor with a thirst for changing the live music scene on the Costa del Sol, found time to chat with the Euro Weekly News and explain why we should all be buying concert tickets in advance.

In recent times, there has been a crisis along the coast, a schism in the music scene, as massive ‘luxury’ events costing up to €200 to enter with VIP passes, an expensive meal, all become part of the ‘experience’ package. While on the other side of the fence, artists, usually dedicated to weddings the rest of the year round, fill up tiny venues playing free gigs. But what happened to the in between? Ticketed concerts are fewer and further between, and those who promote gigs are fighting to revive the live music scene.

You started up WAG Productions in 2023. What was the idea?

‘There was a point in time. I don’t remember exactly when. I went to a gig in Benalmadena and thought I know who would sound amazing here. I wonder if I could get them to come over. An acorn grew from an email and a year later, the Jam’s Bruce Foxton with his latest band From The Jam came to play our debut gig on Saturday, June 3, 2023. What a night that was!’

So many ticketed concerts have been cancelled along the Costa del Sol this Summer. There was the Fiesta festival in Marbella, some of the Festival of Legends in Mijas. What has been happening?

‘Smaller promotors rely on advance ticket sales. People are just not buying tickets in advance these days. You’ve either got the small free gigs or the big luxury events like Starlite with company boxes and VIP ‘meet-and-greet’ the artist extras is all so alien to me. This dynamic pricing that Oasis have used is outrageous. The original price of an Oasis Wembley ticket was £135, then they went up by 165% to £355. Springsteen did it as well. I was surprised Oasis would do that to the fans.’

There were comments on Facebook about the Legends festival cancellations in Mijas Pueblo. People asking ‘why should I pay to see a covers band when I can see covers bands for free in Fuengirola?’

‘Yeah, there are too many covers band gigs going on. No one wants to pay for tickets to get into one. Don’t get me wrong. Many of them are really fun, I like them. I loved seeing Purple Reign and Spiders from Marbs. They were excellent.’

You had Bruce Foxton from the Jam come over. Now you have the Magic Mod doing 4 nights along the coast. Do you think the Costa del Sol is an attractive tour stopover foreign artists?

‘Yes. There’s a big market here. The people are really into it. The problem is the advance ticket sales. Some artists cost a lot these days and they need paying up front. I’ve looked into artists like Tony Hadley who would cost around €20 thousand, or Adam Ant, €30 thousand, and that has to be paid before the concert.

It is became clear during the conversation that the only way we music fans can get the best in live entertainment without paying through the nose, is to support ticketed concerts, and make sure we pay in advance. Scores of promising concerts were cancelled this Summer simply because the promotors couldn’t guarantee sales.

The alternative is not good for the future of live entertainment on the Costa del Sol when concerts will likely be €200 tickets at Starlite, or free amateur bands. Warren’s Wag Productions are promoting The Magic Mod rock’n’ Roll’s favourite magician, who was a huge success on his last visit. The Magic Mod is playing 4 nights on the Costa del Sol. He plays October 3, Minelli’s, Benalmadena, October 4, Doyle’s Corner Bar, Torremolinos, October 5, Jolly Jack’s, Fuengirola and Cazbah Lounge, October 6 La Cala. Advance tickets cost €20. Save Costa del Sol’s gig scene.