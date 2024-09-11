By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 10:39 • 2 minutes read

Happy couple organising local speed-dating event in Malaga. Credit: Victoria Pearson

For those seeking a fresh approach to meeting new people, Sol Dating’s events on the Costa del Sol have been a regular feature since 2022, focusing on face-to-face interactions rather than virtual connections.

A Fresh New Approach to Dating

Being single in Spain can get lonely at times. After moving from Birmingham to Benalmadena in late 2020, Victoria Pearson realised that dating had changed significantly. The apps available were a minefield: endless messages, mismatched photos, and disappointing dates made the experience exhausting. It all felt far removed from the old-school way of meeting at a bar or a party. Victoria found that people no longer picked up the phone to talk, making it difficult to form a genuine connection from messages alone, only to discover no chemistry when meeting in person.

As a new expat, Victoria joined MeetUp groups and met many like-minded internationals, most of whom were also single. Similar stories were shared—some funny, some not—of disappointing first dates, catfishing, and ghosting. The consensus was that it’s better to meet people organically, but the question remained: how and where? Perhaps it was the fear of rejection or uncertainty that kept people from trying.

Fun, Casual, and No Pressure

That was when the idea for singles events was born, and the concept has only grown from there. What started as a simple party and gathering of local singles has evolved into events with fun activities and group speed dating, which have been a great success. People like to be together, and it’s not as intense as one-on-one speed dating—it’s fun, casual, and no pressure. Nerves are common, but as soon as everyone realises they feel the same, the drinks start flowing, as do the conversations.

As one of the few events of its kind in the area, Victoria’s group offers a unique opportunity for singles to connect face-to-face in a casual, friendly atmosphere. It’s the perfect chance to put the phone away and go out and meet real people. No fear, no pressure, no games, just excitement, good vibes, and cocktails.

Evenings usually begin with a complimentary drink — wine, beer, or a soft drink — and feature live music, icebreakers, and mini-dates. There is also usually an after-party for those who want to keep the evening going.

What to Expect at a Sol Dating Event:

A welcoming atmosphere.

The opportunity to meet new people in an ideal setting.

A complimentary welcome drink to start the evening.

Engaging activities, like icebreakers and mini-dates.

Live music and a lively after-party for those who want to continue the night.

Typical Age Range:

The typical age range is from mid-twenties to fifties, but anyone over the age of 18 can participate. It is truly a wonderful atmosphere for anyone looking to meet new people.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet new people in a fun, friendly setting. For more information about this group, follow @Sol.Events_ on Instagram.