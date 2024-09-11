Escape to La Murta: A peaceful tiny town near Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 10:07 • 2 minutes read

Reconnect with Nature’s Beauty Image: Shutterstock/ Sonia Bonet

IF you’re craving a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, look no further than La Murta, a quaint village just 20 km from Murcia’s capital.

Sustainable Tourism in the Heart of Nature

With under 100 inhabitants, La Murta is quickly becoming the go-to spot for those looking for sustainable and local tourism options. As more people shift towards shorter, environmentally-friendly trips, La Murta offers the perfect weekend getaway without the stress of long travels.

Stargazing and Serenity: La Murta’s Hidden Treasures

Located on the southern slopes of the Sierra de Carrascoy, this pretty village is surrounded by almond fields and lush pine and oak forests. In spring, the landscape transforms into a pastel paradise, ideal for nature lovers. Despite its size, La Murta boasts a cozy bar-restaurant, a senior centre, and a charming chapel dedicated to the Holy Cross. The star attraction? An advanced municipal observatory with a state-of-the-art telescope, perfect for stargazing away from city lights. For those looking to unplug and reconnect with nature, La Murta is the place to be.

Tiny Towns in Spain

While La Murta offers a perfect blend of tranquility and natural beauty, Spain is dotted with many other charming villages that promise a similar escape from the everyday rush. From coastal hamlets to mountain retreats, these tiny towns offer beautiful landscapes, rich history, and a slower pace of life. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in nature, explore medieval streets, or simply unwind in a quaint setting, these Spanish towns are worth a visit.

Zuheros, Andalucia: Situated in the Subbética Natural Park, Zuheros is a charming white village known for its dramatic cliffside location, narrow streets, and beautiful castle ruins. It’s an ideal spot for nature lovers and those interested in exploring caves like the Cueva de los Murciélagos. Albarracín, Aragón: Known for its medieval architecture and pink-hued houses, Albarracín is often considered one of Spain’s most beautiful villages. Surrounded by the Sierra de Albarracín mountains, this tiny town offers stunning views, hiking trails, and a chance to step back in time. Cudillero, Asturias: A picturesque fishing village on Spain’s northern coast, Cudillero is famous for its colourful houses perched on the hillside overlooking the sea. It’s perfect for a peaceful retreat with fresh seafood, coastal walks, and a laid-back vibe. Frigiliana, Andalucia: A whitewashed village with narrow, winding streets adorned with flowers, Frigiliana is located in the mountains above Nerja. Known for its Moorish heritage and beautiful views of the Mediterranean, it’s a great destination for those seeking a quiet escape with a touch of history. Besalú, Cataluña: With its medieval bridge and cobblestone streets, Besalú is a pretty town set along the Fluvia River. Its well-preserved Romanesque and Gothic architecture, including a 12th-century church and Jewish quarter, make it a fascinating spot for history buffs and tranquility seekers alike.

These towns, like La Murta, offer a perfect blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and a peaceful atmosphere, ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here