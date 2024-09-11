Escape to La Murta: A peaceful tiny town near Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
IF you’re craving a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, look no further than La Murta, a quaint village just 20 km from Murcia’s capital.
With under 100 inhabitants, La Murta is quickly becoming the go-to spot for those looking for sustainable and local tourism options. As more people shift towards shorter, environmentally-friendly trips, La Murta offers the perfect weekend getaway without the stress of long travels.
Located on the southern slopes of the Sierra de Carrascoy, this pretty village is surrounded by almond fields and lush pine and oak forests. In spring, the landscape transforms into a pastel paradise, ideal for nature lovers. Despite its size, La Murta boasts a cozy bar-restaurant, a senior centre, and a charming chapel dedicated to the Holy Cross. The star attraction? An advanced municipal observatory with a state-of-the-art telescope, perfect for stargazing away from city lights. For those looking to unplug and reconnect with nature, La Murta is the place to be.
While La Murta offers a perfect blend of tranquility and natural beauty, Spain is dotted with many other charming villages that promise a similar escape from the everyday rush. From coastal hamlets to mountain retreats, these tiny towns offer beautiful landscapes, rich history, and a slower pace of life. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in nature, explore medieval streets, or simply unwind in a quaint setting, these Spanish towns are worth a visit.
These towns, like La Murta, offer a perfect blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and a peaceful atmosphere, ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
