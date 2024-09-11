Folklorissimo: A blend of Belgium and Morocco

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 9:40 • 2 minutes read

The Giants that parade the square at the Folklorissimo festival Credit: Folklorissimo /fb

This September, Brussels will host the Folklorissimo festival, celebrating the strong cultural ties between Morocco and Belgium.

The event, taking place on September 21 and 22, marks 60 years since Morocco and Belgium signed labour agreements, which brought Moroccan workers to Belgium.

This milestone is crucial to the festival’s theme, emphasising the deep-rooted connection between the two countries.

On the weekend of September 21, from 11 am to 8 pm, the Grand Place will be filled with culture and traditions.

“Dive into the heart of Brussels‘ diverse roots and discover the richness of its folklore in a friendly and festive atmosphere!” Says the organisers.

The festival’s highlight will be a grand parade on the Sunday, known as the BXL‘Marbel procession, coinciding with Brussels’ Car-Free Sunday.

The procession will travel from the canal to the city centre, with musical performances at iconic venues such as Ancienne Belgique, Grand Place, and Beursschouwburg.

The Belgian newspaper, Bruzz, reported that this celebration will be “a major attraction in Brussels, showcasing a blend of cultures.”

A unique feature of the festival will be the Manneken Pis statue, which will be dressed in various traditional Moroccan costumes during the event.

This symbolises the integration of Moroccan heritage into Brussels’ folklore, representing the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

The festival also includes puppet parades, concerts, and organ grinder performances, blending Moroccan and Brussels traditions. A folkloric running race will add a sporty twist to the cultural celebration.

Folklorissimo 2024 will shine a spotlight on Moroccan contributions to Belgian society, underscoring the influence of Moroccan culture over the past six decades.

The festival also acknowledges Turkish influences in Belgium, but the focus on Morocco remains especially significant due to the 60th anniversary of the labour migration agreements.

By celebrating Moroccan cultural contributions to Brussels, Folklorissimo showcases how the city’s identity has evolved into a diverse and multicultural hub.

The event aims to foster a deeper understanding of the shared history between Morocco and Belgium while celebrating their ongoing relationship.

For visitors and locals alike, this festival promises a vibrant, colourful experience, featuring traditional music, cultural displays, and a rich blend of Moroccan and Belgian heritage.