Frigiliana’s 17th Festival of Cultures

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Celebrating Diverse Cultures Image: Facebook/ Festival Frigiliana 3 Culturas

RECENTLY the 17th year of the Frigiliana 3 Culturas Festival came to a close, leaving a trail of joy and celebration in its wake. For four days, this beautiful town in Axarquia transformed into a lively hub where Arab, Jewish, and Christian cultures mingled in a vibrant celebration of the Mediterranean.

Celebrating Mediterranean Heritage: A Four-Day Extravaganza

The festival attracted thousands of visitors with a packed schedule of activities. The busiest days were Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24. The music lineup was a standout feature, offering everything from Italian tarantella to a mix of flamenco, jazz, and electronic beats. A highlight of the event was a captivating performance by Antonio Lizana from Cádiz.

The festival also featured an impressive fireworks display, a medieval market, engaging lectures, themed parades, and enchanting storytelling sessions.

Tapas Triumph: Over 46,000 Served in Local Restaurants

Food lovers enjoyed the Ruta de la Tapa (Tapas Route), which exceeded expectations with over 46,600 tapas served across 12 local restaurants. This year’s top tapas were the ‘sacristán-style pork’ from La Taberna del Sacristán, and the truffled mini burger from Albi Urban Café.

Enchanting Experiences: Fireworks, Parades, and Storytelling

Popular activities included candlelit storytelling sessions in Barribarto and the cultural parades, which added a magical touch to Frigiliana’s streets.

Carmen Cerezo, Frigiliana’s Tourism and Culture Councillor, praised the festival’s success, highlighting the festive atmosphere and eco-friendly initiatives. ‘We’re thrilled with how it all went,’ she said. ‘This year’s focus on sustainability and community participation has been a big win.’

Frigiliana reflects on its achievements and looks forward to continuing its tradition of cultural celebration with even more exciting plans for the future.

