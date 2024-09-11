Getting parked in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 8:58 • 1 minute read

Marbella council promoting shopping in centre. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

Marbella wants to boost business in the centre of the city, and so they are making easier to park there.

Parking in the centre of Marbella at any time of day can be a nightmare. All the streets are already jammed, most of the time by cars doing the rounds hoping to find a spot to leave their car that doesn’t involve a hike and an app to find the car again afterwards.

In the absence of adequate public transport in and out of the city, Marbella Town Hall has just signed a new deal with car park company Telpark so that visitors to the centre can park for just €1.99 for 12 hours. The car parks covered are Marbella Municipal Market and Las Terrazas de Marbella.

New subsidised parking through Telpark app

With the Multipass voucher system, which can be bought through Telpark’s app, users can get between 5 and 20 days of car park use through the scheme. If you enter your car’s number plate on the app, the number recognition cameras at the entrance to the car parks will automatically allow your car to pass. No picking up tickets from a machine, no fumbling for coins to pay before you leave, it’s all automatic.

The hope is that interest in shopping in the city centre in places such as the market, will be reactivated after many retail businesses reported drops in sales this summer, and the scene is expected to go live in October.