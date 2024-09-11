By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 19:29 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay

Global methane emissions are surging, driven largely by human activity, and posing a serious threat to international climate goals.

Despite efforts to curb these emissions, recent research reveals a worrying 20 per cent increase in human-produced methane sources over the past 20 years. For those living in the European Union, a region striving to reduce its environmental footprint, this news highlights the global scale of the climate challenge.

Global Methane Budget 2024 Report

The Global Methane Budget 2024 report, published in Earth System Science Data, offers the latest data on methane trends, with a sobering conclusion: two-thirds of global methane emissions are now attributed to human activities. This surge in methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, puts the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C global warming limit at risk.

Why is methane so dangerous?

Methane is a fast-acting greenhouse gas – heating the atmosphere nearly 90 times more effectively than carbon dioxide over its first 20 years. Although it doesn’t linger in the atmosphere as long as CO2, its short-term impact is far more intense. Unfortunately, there are currently no scalable technologies capable of removing methane directly from the atmosphere, making prevention more critical than ever.

In 2023, atmospheric methane concentrations hit an alarming 1,923 parts per billion – 2.6 times higher than pre-industrial levels, and the highest concentration in at least 800,000 years. Scientists have made it clear that this trend cannot continue if we are to maintain a habitable climate.

Where are methane emissions coming from?

Human-caused methane emissions come from various sources. The biggest culprits are agriculture (40 per cent of emissions), fossil fuel extraction (34 per cent), waste management (19 per cent) and biomass burning (7 per cent). Leading global emitters include China, India, the US, Brazil and Russia. The growth in emissions is largely attributed to increased agricultural and fossil fuel activity, particularly in developing regions.

One significant finding in the report is the role of human activity in previously “natural” sources. Wetlands, reservoirs and freshwater bodies are now recognised as major methane contributors, with human intervention accounting for a third of these emissions. Newly built reservoirs, for example, produce about 30 million tonnes of methane annually due to decomposing organic material.

The EU’s role in reducing methane emissions

While methane emissions are increasing globally, the European Union stands out for its efforts in reducing methane levels. According to the report, the EU is one of the few regions, alongside Australia, that has successfully reduced methane emissions over the past two decades. Initiatives such as stricter regulations on agriculture, waste management, and fossil fuel extraction have helped the EU curb its methane output.

As part of the Global Methane Pledge, over 150 countries, including EU member states, have committed to cutting methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. Yet, the world is falling behind on these goals. Stanford University’s Rob Jackson, chair of the Global Carbon Project, remarked that these targets now “seem as distant as a desert oasis.” Between 2020 and 2023, methane emissions rose by an additional 5 per cent, with major increases in China, southern Asia, and the Middle East.

If global trends continue, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that we could face a temperature rise of more than 3°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century – a scenario with devastating environmental and economic consequences.

Europe may be setting an example, but the global effort to combat methane emissions requires more action, fast.

Read the full report here.