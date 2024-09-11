By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 15:23 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

On September 9, 35 loggerhead turtles were released on Elche’s Carabassí beach, marking the first hatch from a nest discovered last June in Arenales del Sol.

This nest was the season’s first loggerhead turtle laying in Spain.

Oceanogràfic, Valencia

José Antonio Román, the Councillor for the Environment, explained that of the 47 eggs that hatched early in the morning, 12 hatchlings were sent to the Oceanogràfic in Valencia for further monitoring. This facility specialises in studying the growth and development of the species, which is common along the region’s beaches.

Román also mentioned that around 60 more eggs are expected to hatch in the coming weeks on Elche’s beaches.

Balancing Tourism & Conservation

He praised the efforts made to ensure that both people and wildlife can thrive together on the protected beaches of the region, which balance tourism with conservation.

The discovery of the loggerhead turtle nest took place on June 18, containing over 100 eggs.

Approximately 20 were placed in an incubator at l’Oceanogràfic for safekeeping, while the rest were transferred to a specially prepared artificial nest on Carabassí beach, located away from public activity. This nest, protected by nets, ensures the safety of the eggs throughout the hatching process.