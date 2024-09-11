Hip Hop Scratchologist at Bonnet

By Adam Woodward •
Hip Hop scratching
Credit: Hurricanehank - Shutterstock
Classic Hip Hop Scratchology at the finger tips of DJ Kaohs at Bonnet in Fuengirola Harbour on Saturday night.
There are definite overtones of DJ Shadow in the air without the Trip Hop, and more edging to the now ancient art of scratching to make pure Hip Hop. DJ Kaohs, a highly skilled professional on the Technics with the delicate fingers of a brain surgeon, for one night only at Bonnet rocks to Hip Hop, Rap and R&B for the Costa del Sol.
A DJ of a new school, historian the old school, spinning both classics and new styles, he respects the pure forms and traditions of Hip Hop while bringing a Southern Spanish freshness and innovation to his techniques and skills. Born in Ecija, Almeria, he shows a maturity beyond his years and an amazing depth of experience. All this accompanied by an innate talent for scratching. DJ Kaohs leaves jaws dropped after each show by enhancing each track in which he participates and live manages to transmit an intensity that amazes with his dizzying deck skills.
For fans of true old school Hip Hop, this is a rare opportunity and a must night out. DJ Kaohs is playing the decks in Bonnet, Fuengirola on Saturday, September 14 at 11pm. Entry is free.
