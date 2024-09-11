How to Handle a Fire Emergency in Spain

By MARC MENENDEZ • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 14:09 • 3 minutes read

Call 112 in case of a fire. Credit: Shutterstock: Gorodenkoff

A quickstart guide to dealing with fire emergencies as an expatriate, with essential steps for evacuation, insurance claims, and general safety.

Settling into a new country always brings a few challenges. Navigating a fire emergency might not be the first thing on the mind, but it’s crucial to be prepared. Here’s what to do if faced with a fire in Spain.

Emergency Services Number in Spain

Call 112 for Emergency Services

If there’s fire or smoke, call 112, which is the central emergency services number throughout Spain. It’s one number for all emergency services, so whether you need the fire department, the police, an ambulance, or any other service, this is the one to call. They normally speak English and Spanish, so a polite “¿Habla inglés?” is all you need.

Stay calm on the phone, and give them the location of the fire if you can. If calling from a mobile phone, they will be able to track you accurately to send help. Get to safety and wait for the fire brigade to arrive.

Essential Steps for Insurance Claims in Spain

Get on the line with the insurance company right away.

For those still learning Spanish, there’s no need to worry. Most customer service advisors have at least some basic English skills; if they don’t, they’ll connect with someone who does. Again, a polite “¿Habla inglés?“ is all it takes to get started.

Most insurance companies in Spain also have an online claims system, so claims can be processed fully online using their website. They may call afterwards to confirm.

Document Everything

Remember to document everything.

Snap photos, take videos and keep a record of everything that’s been damaged or lost.

Keeping every receipt for temporary stays, repairs, or replacements is important. These documents may be needed if the insurer asks for copies, so having them on hand can make the process smoother.

What to Pack in an Evacuation

While fires are generally no more common in Spain than in other European countries, certain types of fire do tend to happen more often in the summer months. In the highly unlikely event of an evacuation due to a fire, it’s crucial to stay calm and focused. Panicking won’t help—keeping a clear head will make all the difference.

During a preventive evacuation, there will be time to gather the essentials:

Important Documents: Passports, IDs, and insurance papers are crucial to have on hand.

Medications: Bring any necessary medications.

Cash and Credit Cards: Having some cash and cards is always wise.

Electronics: Don’t forget essentials like a phone, charger, and possibly a laptop.

Basic Essentials: Pack a change of clothes, toiletries, and any other must-have items.

What are the Biggest Causes of Fires in Spain?

The Costa del Sol is stunning, but like many regions in Spain, it is also prone to wildfires due to its dry, hot conditions. Most fires here are sparked by human negligence – whether it’s discarded cigarettes, unattended bonfires, or outdoor cooking accidents. When strong winds come into play, these fires can escalate rapidly. To combat this, Spanish firefighters have shown remarkable readiness; in 2022, they assisted Portugal during a major fire emergency as part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Additionally, in 2023, UK firefighters came to Spain for crucial wildfire training, which enabled Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to establish a live wildfire burns suppression team prepared to handle potential fires in dry moorland during the warmer months.

What Has Been the Worst Fire in Recent Times?

One of the most devastating fires hit in 2021 in the Sierra Bermeja area. It was massive, tore through forests and homes, and forced thousands to evacuate. It claimed the life of a firefighter and left a scar on the land and the people. In 2023, the ‘Green Helmets’ reforestation project began with the aim of planting around 90,000 trees in the area, with over 2,500 volunteers and drones.

Key Things to Remember in Case of a Fire in Spain:

Stay prepared and alert with a solid plan in place. Know the routes, keep essentials ready, and always have a plan. Safety comes first—everything else is replaceable.