Little Chile in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 0:58 • 1 minute read

Traditional Chilean dancers performing at the Chilean Festival. Credit: barcelona.cat

Chilean independence is being celebrated at Benalmadena’s Bil-Bil Castle from Friday, September 13 and Saturday 14, and everyone is invited.

Whether a fan of Chilean culture, music and food, or just curious, the Chilean Independence festival will be a tasty eye-opener for everyone. There are 140 different nationalities living in Benalmadena, and among them plenty from Chile. For them, and everyone else to discover, the festival at Bil-Bil is a fun peek into Chilean culture.

Live music, market stalls with crafts and typical Chilean cuisine

The 2-day festival will feature live music, market stalls with crafts and typical Chilean cuisine, barbecue parrillas, cocktails and entertainment of all sorts. There was a party atmosphere at last year’s festival with Chileans and people of all nationalities descending on Bil-Bil Castle. This year the live music will be supplied by Amantes de la Cueca and Las Reinetas, as well as the culinary delights of empanadas Chilenas, asados, humitas, pastel de choclo, mote con huesillo, and many more.

The festival on Friday starts at 1pm and goes on until late into the night.