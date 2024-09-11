Lunar lunacy: See a Harvest Supermoon and lunar eclipse

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 11 Sep 2024 • 15:35 • 1 minute read

A lunar double-billing is coming on September 18 Credit: Shutterstock

September brings two exciting celestial events: the Harvest Supermoon and a partial lunar eclipse, offering skywatchers a special treat as the summer season ends.

According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Spain (OAN), the full moon will reach its peak on Wednesday, September 18, at 4:34 am (Spanish peninsular time).

The Harvest Supermoon will be visible on September 18, at 4:34 am

Known as the Harvest Moon, this full moon occurs closest to the autumn equinox and historically provided extra light for farmers to harvest crops.

This upcoming full moon will also be the last one before an annular (ring) eclipse of the sun on October 3.

This year’s Harvest Moon is also a Supermoon, coinciding with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, or perigee.

As a result, it will appear up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than usual.

The best viewing time is during its peak illumination, but the moon will appear full for several nights, providing ample opportunities to appreciate its beauty.

The Supermoon coincides with a partial lunar eclipse on September 18

In addition to the Supermoon, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible across much of Western Europe, including Spain.

Unlike a total lunar eclipse, where the Earth’s shadow covers the entire moon, a partial eclipse occurs when only a part of the moon passes through the Earth’s umbra (shadow).

This partial eclipse will also occur on September 18.

The phenomenon will begin at 2:42 am when the moon enters Earth’s penumbra, but the partial eclipse, where less than 10 per cent of the moon’s surface will be covered, will start at 4:14 am.

NASA reports that 2 to 4 lunar eclipses happen annually, while the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands suggests there could be as many as 5.

These September events provide a perfect opportunity for stargazers to enjoy the night sky and observe these unique astronomical phenomena.