Mayor in China promoting Marbella brand

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 12:04 • 1 minute read

Angeles Muñoz meeting Chinese counterpart. Credit: Angeles Muñoz, Facebook.

Promoting the Malaga province to Chinese investors continues in September 24 with a visit to Chine by Angeles Muñoz, mayor of Marbella.

The mayor is visiting the China International Fair for Trade in Services to promote the Marbella brand now that Air China is looking to open new direct flights to Malaga bringing upwards of 30,000 Chinese visitors a year to the province. Having already succeeded in wooing tourists from the US and the Arabian Peninsular, now Marbella is hoping to hook the lucrative Chinese market too.

Mayor forms closer ties with international partners

At her meeting in China, Muñoz will be signing the contract to host the 2025 World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development with promotes cooperation between nations and closer communications between mayors of different international cities, as well as a broadening of understand of cultural difference and expectations.

Also, during her visit to China, Muñoz is meeting with leaders mayors from countries as diverse as the Dominican Republic and Peru to discuss sustainable growth in the tourism industry and the preservation of cultural heritage. The meetings will include the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism of China.

2025 looks like it will be another bumper year for the tourism industry in Marbella with a broader, more culturally diverse profile of visitors.