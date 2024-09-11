By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 13:42 • 1 minute read

Mojacar is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its successful QR audio guide system Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

Mojacar Council celebrates the 10th anniversary of its successful QR audio guide system.

Launched in March 2014, the initiative transformed how visitors explore the town’s history and cultural heritage.

The success of the QR audio guide system is made clear in the numbers, garnering over 5,200 visits in 2024 alone, with a notable surge from May to July.

The most popular guide covers the legend of Walt Disney’s Mojacar origins, scanned over 1,222 times.

In total, this guide has generated 3,773 interactions, including views, audio plays, and photo downloads, reflecting widespread interest.

Other notable locations, such as the old City Gate and the Santa Maria Church, received 990 visits, while the “Mariquita la Posa” legend attracted 900 views.

The Public Fountain, Plaza Nueva Viewpoint, and Castle Viewpoint are also among the top tourist spots.

Mayor Fran Garcia emphasised the success of this digital initiative: “Ten years ago we embraced new technologies to enhance our heritage, and the results have exceeded our expectations.”

“The audio guides have not only allowed visitors to learn about our history in a more accessible and attractive way, but they have also provided us with valuable data to continue improving the tourist experience of Mojacar,” Garcia said.

The QR audio guide system, available in four languages, allows visitors to easily access detailed information about the main monuments and local legends while going around the old town.

Additionally, the Mojacar Council’s Tourism Department has a platform that provides real-time data on the use of these audio guides, including statistics on visits, events and downloads, providing insight into local and tourist interest.

In 2022, Mojacar incorporated augmented reality and 360-degree images into its offerings, thanks to support from the Andalucian Government’s Regional Tourism Ministry.

With this 10th anniversary, Mojacar reinforces its status as a pioneer in tourism digitalisation, offering visitors a rich and immersive experience.

