By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 12:03 • 2 minutes read

Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Thousands of revellers filled the streets of Villena for the annual Moors and Christians festival, which took place over five days starting on September 4.

This festival, declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest, is one of the most participatory of its kind, with over 12,000 people taking part.

Each year, Villena’s festival features 14 troupes – seven representing the Moors and seven representing the Christians – who parade through the streets in colourful costumes and lively performances.

As the festivities drew to a close, we spoke with Sara Berna Honrubia, who cares for the horses that join the celebrations, often riding on horseback herself during the fiestas.

She shared her passion for the tradition and its deeper meaning.

Taking Part

“I absolutely love taking part in the fiestas,” Sara said. “Being a part of them brings me immense joy; it’s a true passion of mine, especially when I am with my horses.”

She joked that some people think the event is “just one big party,” but emphasised that it’s much more than that. “Yes, there’s fun and celebration, but for most participants, there’s a deep passion and enthusiasm for the festivals.”

“It’s about the connection between people, the gatherings, and the parades. It’s a celebration of our culture and community spirit.”

Moors and Christians Inspiration

Sara, who runs the Club Hípico El Brujo riding stables in Sax, Alicante, was first inspired by the grandeur of the Moors and Christians processions in the neighbouring town of Elda, where she rode with the Moors’ group Los Contrabandistas. “That was a dream come true,” she recalls.

“I hope this tradition continues to thrive and lasts forever.”

The origins of Villena’s Moors and Christians festival date back to the late 15th century when the Virgen de las Virtudes was proclaimed the patron of Villena and the protector from the plague.

Her image was placed in a shrine seven kilometres outside of the town, and the townspeople vowed to visit the shrine twice a year – in March and September – to pay homage to the Virgin.

Today, the Virgin’s image is brought into the town at the end of August to preside over the celebrations held in her honour.