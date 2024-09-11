Murcia’s food scene wins over national tourists

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia: Food and Sunshine
A new study by the Institute of Tourism and the University of Murcia reveals that Murcia’s food scene is a major draw for visitors from Valencia and Barcelona. The ‘Tourist Perception Study on the Murcia Region’ shows an impressive 95 per cent of tourists from these cities are highly satisfied with the local cuisine.
But it’s not just the food that’s turning heads. The study highlights that Murcia’s pleasant climate, year-round coastal tourism, and attractions like cultural and nature experiences are also big hits. Specifically, 73 per cent of respondents value the sunny weather, and 64 per cent appreciate coastal tourism.
Festival and concert tourism is gaining traction too, with 19 per cent noting it as a highlight. Murcia’s charm extends beyond just sun and sea, aligning with its Strategic Tourism Plan 2022-2032, which aims to diversify its offerings.
Interestingly, visitors who have been to Murcia before rate their experiences 20 points higher than first-timers. Popular spots include Murcia City, Mar Menor, and La Manga.
Juan Francisco Martínez from the Institute of Tourism calls the study crucial for refining marketing strategies and strengthening connections with nearby markets.
