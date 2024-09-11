Murcia’s food scene wins over national tourists

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 2 minutes read

Murcia: Food and Sunshine Image: Carm

A new study by the Institute of Tourism and the University of Murcia reveals that Murcia’s food scene is a major draw for visitors from Valencia and Barcelona. The ‘Tourist Perception Study on the Murcia Region’ shows an impressive 95 per cent of tourists from these cities are highly satisfied with the local cuisine.

Sunny Days and Yummy Eats: What Tourists Love About Murcia

But it’s not just the food that’s turning heads. The study highlights that Murcia’s pleasant climate, year-round coastal tourism, and attractions like cultural and nature experiences are also big hits. Specifically, 73 per cent of respondents value the sunny weather, and 64 per cent appreciate coastal tourism.

From Festivals to Food: Why Murcia’s a Must-Visit

Festival and concert tourism is gaining traction too, with 19 per cent noting it as a highlight. Murcia’s charm extends beyond just sun and sea, aligning with its Strategic Tourism Plan 2022-2032, which aims to diversify its offerings.

Returning Fans Rate Murcia Higher

Interestingly, visitors who have been to Murcia before rate their experiences 20 points higher than first-timers. Popular spots include Murcia City, Mar Menor, and La Manga.

Juan Francisco Martínez from the Institute of Tourism calls the study crucial for refining marketing strategies and strengthening connections with nearby markets.

Great Spots to Visit in the Murcia Region

Murcia City: Explore the historic heart of the region, including the stunning Murcia Cathedral, the beautiful Floridablanca Garden, and the bustling Mercado de Verónicas. Mar Menor: This saltwater lagoon is perfect for relaxing by the beach or engaging in water sports. Its warm, shallow waters make it a family-friendly destination. La Manga del Mar Menor: A strip of land offering stunning views of both the Mediterranean Sea and Mar Menor. Enjoy the beaches, golf courses, and lively nightlife. Cartagena: Known for its rich Roman history, Cartagena boasts impressive ruins, such as the Roman Theatre and the Castillo de la Concepción, along with a charming port area. Sierra Espuña Natural Park: Ideal for nature lovers and hikers, this park features beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife, and numerous trails with varying difficulty levels. Águilas: A coastal town famous for its beautiful beaches, the impressive Castillo de San Juan, and the annual Carnival of Águilas.

Where to Find the Best Bites in Murcia

La Plaza de las Flores, Murcia: A lively square surrounded by traditional tapas bars and restaurants where you can sample local dishes like michirones (a type of bean stew) and zarangollo (a vegetable scramble). Rincón de Pepe, Murcia: A renowned restaurant offering a modern take on traditional Murcian cuisine. The tasting menus showcase local ingredients with a creative twist. El Bulli, Cartagena: Known for its innovative approach to Mediterranean cuisine, this restaurant combines traditional flavors with avant-garde techniques. Taberna de Marisa, Lorca: A cozy spot perfect for enjoying hearty, homemade regional dishes, such as caldereta de cordero (lamb stew) and paparajotes (fried lemon leaves). Mercado de Verónicas, Murcia: A bustling market where you can sample fresh local produce, artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and other regional specialties. Restaurante La Cava, Águilas: Offers a delightful seafood menu with a focus on fresh catches from the nearby waters, including delicious calamares (squid) and arroz con bogavante (lobster rice).

