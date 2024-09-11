New 10 km double-cycle route in Nijar

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 11 Sep 2024 • 13:07 • 2 minutes read

The historical site of Cortijo del Fraile Credit: Shutterstock

For all you cycle fanatics, a new 10-kilometre double-cycle route is coming to Nijar.

The Nijar Town Council has awarded the Grupocopsa-Fircosa Desarrollos joint venture; a contract worth €1,029,150.23 to adapt and pave a double-cycle route.

Nijar’s €1 million contract for improvement and construction of double-cycle route

This project will span nearly 10 kilometres, connecting Los Albaricoques with Cortijo del Fraile and the mining town of Rodalquilar.

The funds for the project come from the 2021 Andalusian tourism sustainability plans, part of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan.

The contract, which initially attracted bids from five companies, was tendered for €1.44 million.

The awarded company has six months to complete the work, which involves excavation, earthworks, and road adaptation for both pedestrians and vehicles.

The route will include two key sections: the first, a 3.7-kilometre stretch from Los Albaricoques to Cortijo del Fraile, and the second, a 6-kilometre path leading to Rodalquilar.

The project will improve access to and enhance the value of Cortijo del Fraile

Cortijo del Fraile, a historic site linked to the works of Carmen de Burgos and Federico Garcia Lorca, is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The project aims to improve access to and enhance the value of this cultural landmark with “less environmental impact” and “shortest route” to access the property.

The chosen route, via Los Albaricoques, is the shortest and least disruptive, running “through C1 and B2 zones”, avoiding B1 forest areas of high interest.

The road will be paved using ecological concrete with pigmentation to match the surrounding landscape’s reddish hue.

This approach will ensure reversible circulation, allowing vehicles to travel at low speeds between tourist sites and agricultural farms, reducing emissions and enhancing the road’s durability.

Nijar will invest in rehabilitation and improvement of road and terrain

The second section of the cycle route, from Los Albaricoques to Rodalquilar, covers a challenging terrain with slopes and potholes.

The rehabilitation will involve using granular materials from the existing road to regularise the terrain and adapt its width.

This cycle-pedestrian route aims to enhance safety, improve accessibility, and boost the area’s tourism potential.

This project aligns with Nijar’s municipal development plans, which prioritise the preservation of the region’s natural character while promoting sustainable tourism and infrastructure development.

By improving access to cultural and natural landmarks, this project is expected to have a significant positive impact on local tourism, further positioning Nijar as a key destination for visitors to Almeria.

