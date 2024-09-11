New Queen Elizabeth II statue sparks debate

By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 21:00 • 1 minute read

Credit: X

A newly unveiled bronze statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Northern Ireland is making headlines.

The statue, created by Belfast-based artist Anto Brennan, stands proudly in Antrim Castle Gardens, featuring the Queen alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and their beloved corgis. While some admire the sculpture’s placement and craftsmanship, others – particularly on social media – have voiced sharp criticisms about its likeness to Her Majesty.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, responsible for commissioning the artwork, described the statue in a Facebook post as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s “grace, steadfastness, and lifelong dedication to public service.”

Yet, for some, the statue doesn’t live up to that sentiment.

The Queen Elizabeth II statue: Art or affront?

Many are divided on whether the bronze creation truly honours Queen Elizabeth II. Some took to social media, with comments ranging from “insulting” to “absolutely horrendous.” One commenter went as far as comparing the statue to the fictional film character Mrs. Doubtfire.

Richard Morris, an art historian, added fuel to the fire, criticising not only this statue but British public art in general: “Britain is full of bad public art… This is a case in point.” His remarks on X echoed the opinions of many who felt the sculpture missed the mark.

On the other hand, some voices offered a more measured response. One defender on social media reminded critics of the time and effort that go into such works, stating, “Such a shame people can only find fault but don’t think about the effort put into making them.”

In response to the backlash, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council stood by their decision to commission the piece, explaining that the majority of people who have seen the sculpture in person have reacted positively. In a statement to Sky News, the council acknowledged the mixed reactions but emphasised the statue’s role as a “lasting tribute” to the Queen’s legacy.

Whether viewed as a tribute or a missed opportunity, this statue has undoubtedly succeeded in one thing: keeping the conversation around Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy alive.

