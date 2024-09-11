Pets on parade in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward •
Pets of all breeds and sizes come together on Wednesday, September 18 in Torremolinos.
The Torremolinos Pet Contest 2024 is entering its 20th year at the Plaza de La Nogalera. The event, starts at starts at 6pm, in which participants will be eligible for a variety of prizes with any type of animal they present, including fish, birds, reptiles, guinea pigs, cats or dogs, among others.
Any owners of gorgeous pets who want to enter their furry friend into the contest, they can do by registering for free via the Torremolinos Despega app, or on the day at the site of the event. Part of the intention behind the 20-year-running event is a social aspect in which local pet owners can meet and greet and chat about animals.
Awards for pets, no matter what kind of animal, will include the best children’s pet, the most elegant pet or the most original pet. Other than the ‘best in show’ categories, there will be other charity fundraising activities including a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and sponsors.
The event is being held at 6pm on Wednesday, September 18 at La Plaza de La Nogalera, Torremolinos. Bring a pet.
