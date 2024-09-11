Piano in the moonlight

By John Smith •
One of the pianist’s earlier concerts
Credit: David Gómez Facebook
Once again, Swiss born pianist and composer David Gómez opened his home Finca Ca’s Pianista in Sineu to present his much acclaimed 1 Piano and 200 Candles concert.
The very last concert of the season, will take place on the evening of Friday September 20 from 9pm.
Tickets cost €30 or €50 for VIP access but a couple who pay €129 will receive special treatment and have a number dedicated to them with David reading their words of dedication before performing the piece.
The artist who surrounds his piano with 200 candles and plays a selection of compositions from his numerous albums when touring, chooses unusual and atmospheric sites such as deserted churches, abandoned factories, lighthouses or delightful gardens.
This summer however he has concentrated on performing in the privacy of his garden, in the middle of a forest, under a starry sky and with a very careful and exquisite staging, David Gómez has entertained thousands of concert goers this year by the light of 200 candles.
To make a reservation for this last concert of the season visit https://davidgomezpiano.com/live-concerts.
