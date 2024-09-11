Proposal to double tourist tax

By John Smith • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 13:27 • 1 minute read

Each cruise ship can contain thousands of passengers Credit: Alexandre Rotenberg Shutterstock

Local political party MÉS for Mallorca which holds four seats in the Balearic Government and four in the Consell de Mallorca makes no bones about its views on tourists.

Double tourist tax

Recognising the importance of tourism and the fact that this summer has seen a drop in visitors and income earned, it is planning to table a motion to double the tourist tax

It will present an amendment to the Tax Law on tourist stays to modify the tax rate for those staying in luxury accommodation (five star and some luxury four star hotels) from €4 to €8 daily, from €3 to €6, in the case of four-star and three-star superior establishments and would up from €2 to €4 in the case of one, two and three-star establishments.

Private accommodation won’t escape

There would be increases for those staying in private accommodation jumping from €2 to €4 whilst hostels camping and similar would cost €2 instead of the current €1.

Another significant money maker would see the charge from passengers on cruises also double from €2 to €4 and allow further development of environmental support.

First increase since 2017

Spokesperson Lluís Apesteguia explained that the fees have remained static since being first introduced in 2017 and that now is the time to increase the charges which are less than many cities throughout Europe.

Realistically however, with such a small number of representatives in power, it is unlikely that this proposal will be adopted.