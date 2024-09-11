By Harry Sinclair • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 12:28 • 2 minutes read

Marrakech, one of Morocco's tourist destinations and bustling cities Credit: Shutterstock

Belgian media are reporting a growing trend among Moroccan-Belgians: an increasing number are relocating to Morocco.

This emerging phenomenon, highlighted by the Beglian Newspaper, La Libre Belgique, sees many leaving Belgian cities like Schaerbeek, Namur, and Verviers for new opportunities in Morocco.

A new report reveals more Moroccan-Belgians are choosing to return to Morocco

According to Hassan Bousetta, a political science professor cited in La Libre Belgique, “Qualified and educated Moroccan-Belgians are now leaving Belgium to try their luck in Dubai, Montreal, or Morocco,” and emphasised that this is a tangible trend, not just a “passing fantasy”.

While exact figures are unclear, RTL Info reports that even the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad lacks precise data, as Belgo-Moroccans hold dual citizenship and are not required to register in Morocco.

Several factors contribute to this movement, including economic and social crises in Belgium, which have created a challenging environment for young graduates.

Morocco is actively working to bring back members of its diaspora

Morocco’s recent economic reforms and ongoing development are increasingly becoming the main attraction, with the country actively working to bring back members of its diaspora.

The country is eager for qualified workers as it seeks to meet development goals and prepare to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco has also launched Government programs to support returning Moroccans with their professional transition.

Morocco offers “enormous opportunities” as economy and infrastructure improves

Merouane Touali, who relocated to Morocco in 2007, shared with La Libre Belgique that “The country offers enormous opportunities and has become very pleasant to live in,” noting improvements in infrastructure, fibre optics, and healthcare.

These developments have been supported by agreements between Belgium and Morocco. Touali humorously added, “Brussels is a bit like a suburb of Rabat,” reflecting the strong connections many retain with Belgium.

Additionally, circular migration, where individuals move between Europe and Morocco for work, is becoming more common across the continent.

This trend isn’t limited to Belgo-Moroccans. According to La Libre Belgique, young professionals, students, and digital nomads from countries like France, Spain, Italy, and Rwanda are also moving to Morocco.



Belgium still remains the home to the largest Moroccan population outside of Morocco

Despite this, Belgium remains home to one of the world’s largest Moroccan diasporas – a population that is scattered across regions – with approximately 600,000 people of Moroccan descent residing in Belgium as of 2023, representing about 5.5 per cent of the population; The largest communities are in the Brussels-Capital region, Antwerp, Liege, and Charleroi.

The growing migration highlights both the challenges in Belgium and the growing appeal of Morocco as a destination for work and life, driven by economic opportunities and a favourable living environment.