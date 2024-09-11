Richest plumber in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 10:51 • 1 minute read

Mullins campaigning in London against Brexit Credit: Ms Jane Campbell - Shutterstock

London’s richest plumber has upped sticks completely and moved moved home and assets to Marbella.

Fed up of hearing about the UK government’s plans for taxing the well-off, Charlie Mullins, already a popular character on the Costa del Sol, has decided that Southern Spain is for him.

As founder of successful plumbing empire, Pimlico Plumbers, Charlie Mullins’ story is a genuine rags-to-riches tale of a man who worked for his living and doesn’t believe his hard-earned cash should all go to taxes. In the light of rumours in government of a probable hike in inheritance tax, he has decided at the age 72 to protect his assets and move to the Costa del Sol, somewhere already a second home for many years.

Charlie Mullins asks ‘Why would people stay in the UK?’

‘I’m taking all my money and investments out of the UK. The government is driving people with money out of the country. Why would people stay in the UK?,’ Mullins told press.

Charlie Mullins, already popular in the Marbella and Mijas areas, not least for his generous donations to local charities, made his fortune working on the plumbing of Regency homes in London. He has now put his luxurious penthouse flat in the Shard, London up for sale for a rumoured £10 million.

However, his move coincides with an announcement by Spanish prime minister to raise taxes again on the wealthiest in Spain. Under the slogan, ‘more public transport and less Lamborghinis,’ Sánchez set out a six-point plan for Spain recently to be achieved during his next 3 years as Prime Minister. While specifics were sketchy in his address, he specifically alluded to further taxing of the rich.

Back in Westminster, new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves is promising increases in inheritance tax and capital gains tax, similar to those that the Spanish government has implemented in recent years.