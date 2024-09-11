By Catherine McGeer •
HOUSING prices around the Mar Menor are hitting new highs yet again as demand for seaside living pushes costs up over 10 per cent each month, according to Idealista.
In Cartagena, buying a home now costs around €1,229 per square metre. Over in Los Alcázares, prices are even steeper at €1,553 per square metre. While Cartagena has cheaper areas, the Mar Menor’s attraction keeps driving prices up, especially with its close proximity—just 25 minutes by car—to the city.
Torre Pacheco, only 21 minutes from Cartagena, has also seen a price hike, with the square metre now at €1,410, up 18 per cent in the past year. San Javier isn’t far behind, at €1,678 per square metre, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.
Luxury spots like La Manga and Cabo de Palos are even pricier. In La Manga’s Galúa area, prices hit €1,916 per square metre, while Cabo de Palos tops the charts at €3,464 per square metre, a 15 per cent jump over the last year. The steep prices are due to limited availability.
This national trend of rising prices is prompting the Spanish government to focus on increasing affordable housing. For the Region of Murcia, the goal is to create 911 affordable rental homes, including 569 specifically for social rental, to address the growing need.
Tips for Navigating the Mar Menor Housing Market:
