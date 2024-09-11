By Catherine McGeer •
Image: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar
MORE than 300,000 spectators flocked to Torre del Mar for an unforgettable day at the International Air Show. This year’s festival featured an exhilarating lineup, including fighter jets, acrobatic teams, historic planes, and cutting-edge aircraft performing dazzling aerial manoeuvres.
The event unfolded over three thrilling hours, showcasing the skills of over thirty aircraft. The crowd was especially impressed by the Papea Patrol, whose helicopters and skydiving routines kicked off the festivities. The Royal Aeroclub of Sevilla and national police helicopters also soared through the skies, along with several paramotors that drew enthusiastic applause.
A highlight of this year’s show was the Saeta H220 jet, Spain’s first-ever jet aircraft, with only two still in operation. The ASPA Patrol, a unit of the Air Force with five Euro copter helicopters, also delivered a remarkable performance. Various civilian aircraft rounded out the impressive lineup.
The festival’s economic impact was substantial, estimated at around €5 million. Jesús Pérez Atencia, the Deputy Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, highlighted the event’s success, noting the high turnout and economic boost for local businesses. ‘The festival has firmly established Torre del Mar on the national and European air show map,’ Atencia said.
With nearly full bookings and bustling local businesses, the Air Show not only delighted aviation fans but also boosted the local economy, setting the stage for an even grander tenth edition next year.
