By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 8:57 • 1 minute read

Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The Councillor for Culture of Torrevieja, Antonio Quesada, has announced that a painting exhibition dedicated to the island of Tabarca and its nature reserve is now open for viewing.

The exhibition is called “Tabarca, a flor de mar” (Tabarca, On the Surface of the Sea), with paintings inspired by the island by Felio Lozano Quijada.

Free Entry

The exhibition in the exhibition hall of the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre is now open to the public until 6 October, with free entry.

Tabarca is the only inhabited island in the Valencian Community and is located opposite the city of Alicante, eleven nautical miles away and close to Cape Santa Pola.

Small Archipelago

In reality, it is more of a small archipelago than an island, made up of, in addition to Tabarca, the islets La Cantera, La Galera and La Nao.

It is approximately 1,800 metres long and 400 metres wide at its widest point.

Barbary Pirates

Its coasts were once home to a refuge for Barbary pirates.

In the 18th century, Charles III ordered the fortification and construction of a village to house several families of fishermen from Genoa who were held captive in the Tunisian town of Tabarka.

The walls surrounding the town centre have been declared a Historic-Artistic Site and a Site of Cultural Interest.