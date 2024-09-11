By Letara Draghia • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 20:06 • 2 minutes read

Credit: The Cervantes Theatre website

There’s a corner of London that has been dedicated to celebrating the richness of Spanish language and performance for the last seven years. The Cervantes Theatre is closing its doors due to an unfortunate and all-too-common issue – lack of financial support.

The Cervantes Theatre in Southwark

Founded in 2016, the Cervantes Theatre was a labour of love for its founders, Jorge de Juan and Paula Paz. Over the years, it staged 106 plays, concerts and cultural events, producing 15 original theatre productions. The theatre wasn’t just about entertainment – it also served as an educational hub. More than 11,000 Spanish students and teachers, representing 611 schools and 47 universities, visited the theatre as part of their learning journey.

But what made the Cervantes Theatre truly unique was its bilingual programming. By offering performances in both Spanish and English, the theatre bridged cultures, giving both expatriates and the wider British public a chance to enjoy Spain’s rich theatrical heritage. From the masterpieces of the Spanish Golden Age to modern, cutting-edge plays, the theatre gave audiences a taste of home while introducing a British audience to something fresh and exciting.

Funding challenges for Cervantes

Despite the theatre’s cultural success, the financial landscape was always rocky. The Cervantes Theatre survived largely thanks to funding from Acción Cultural Española, Arts Council England and Southwark Council. However, the annual €80,000 provided by Acción Cultural Española was not enough to keep the lights on, with the theatre requiring at least €200,000 to survive. The 100-seat capacity of the theatre made it challenging to raise the necessary funds through ticket sales alone.

In a statement, Jorge de Juan expressed the emotional weight of the closure: “This key that so proudly served to open the Cervantes Theatre for seven years is no longer valid. The theatre is now closed. Only a miracle or a last-minute call could help to try to reopen it, but the support is not coming.”

It’s a tough reality that cultural institutions, especially smaller ones catering to niche audiences, often face in today’s financial climate.

Brexit’s impact

It’s hard to ignore the impact of Brexit on the arts and cultural institutions in the UK, especially those with strong European ties. The Cervantes Theatre opened in the same year that the UK voted to leave the EU.

Many cultural spaces aimed at fostering international connections have struggled post-Brexit, as funding, sponsorships, and even audiences have shifted in unpredictable ways.

The closure of Cervantes Theatre: A loss for the community

“It is always sad to see a theatre close”, said co-founder Paula Paz. “Above all, after having seen the transformative power of culture and the open window that this space has been for both the Hispanic community and the British public.”

While it’s unclear whether the theatre will ever reopen, its legacy will undoubtedly remain in the hearts of the many who walked through its doors.

