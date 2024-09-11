By Linda Hall • Published: 11 Sep 2024 • 10:31 • 2 minutes read

SPECTATOR SALE: Legendary publication now owned by Sir Paul Marshall Photo credit: CC/Arc Forum

Financier Sir Paul Marshall has paid the Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI consortium £100 million (€118.5 million) for The Spectator.

Times change and the media change but people still want to read about current affairs and hedge fund tycoon Sir Paul, who is also a backer of the GB News television channel, is well aware of this. So, too, were the 22 other bidders who failed to acquire the magazine.

When The Spectator separated from the Daily Telegraph in 2005, it was valued at £20 million (€23.7 million) and editor Fraser Nelson pointed out that today’s value underlined belief in its potential.

“It is a huge vote of confidence,” he said.

The deal, which includes the art magazine Apollo, was carried out via Sir Paul’s Old Queen Street Ventures company that controls the UnHerd political website.

“As a long-term Spectator reader, I am delighted it is joining the Old Queen Street stable,” Marshall said on September 10.

“The plan is for OQS to make good previous under-investment in one of the world’s great titles. I am confident that OQS will be a fine custodian, building on the Spectator’s values and successful track record.”

OQS stressed that UnHerd and The Spectator would remain entirely separate with totally independent editorial and governance structures.

Stablemates the Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph also belong to RedBird IMI, which came to the aid of the Barclays, the publications’ former owners who failed to settle their £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) Lloyds Banking Group debt.

Sir Paul is believed to be in the running to buy both papers, another indication that he is confident that whatever the media’s future shape or form, people will always want to read it.

As with The Spectator, there is a great deal of interest in acquiring the newspapers, with contenders who include Britain’s former Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi and the London-listed National World multimedia company based in Leeds.

Private equity group, CVC Capital Partners, which acquired a one-seventh share in the Six Nations rugby championships for £365 million (€433 million) in 2021, has also shown interest in the Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph titles.

On the other hand, Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere withdrew from the first round of the RedBird IMI auction that was held in July, owing to concerns that any deal would be closely monitored on competition and monopoly grounds.

The second round of the RedBird IMI auction is due to be held at the end of September and whoever finally buys the two newspapers will pay a minimum of £500 million (€593.3 million) for the privilege.

The consortium paid £600 million (€712 million) for the Telegraph Media Group and now, having sold The Spectator, it will at least want to recoup its investment.

RedBird IMI has had no choice but to sell the titles, after Rishi Sunak’s government banned foreign states or foreign government officials from acquiring direct stakes in newspaper assets.