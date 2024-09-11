Three nights of top Jazz

By John Smith •
Alex Cuba at Vancouver Airport
Credit: Alex Cuba
The word Jazz covers a whole range of different styles of music but the XXVI Alcudia Jazz Festival offers a rather attractive trio of concerts during September.
All take place at the Alcudia Auditorium on Saturdays, September 14, 21 and 28 with the first concert showcasing the Pere Bujosa Trio, a group formed in 2017 in Amsterdam by the Mallorcan double bass player Pere Bujosa along with pianist Xavi Torres and drummer Joan Terol.
Together they create music that unites elements based on the jazz tradition but incorporating other genres such as rock or electronic music.
Tickets cost €8 in purchased in advance of €10 at the door.
Next on September 21, is a free concert starring Isis ‘Apache’ Montero who will present his own compositions accompanied by five excellent musicians who create the warm energy of Latin rhythms fused with Jazz.
Last but not least on September 28 it’s the turn of Alex Cuba, a Cuban born singer, composer, Multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Canada, who has established himself as a prominent figure in the international music scene.
With a fusion of Cuban music with a sprinkling of jazz, pop, funk and the Latin American folk he regards his sometimes slightly avant-garde compositions as a genre of its own, ‘Latin Soul’.
Tickets for this concert at €12 in advance or €15 at the door.
Although we are getting towards the end of summer there is still plenty of entertainment to enjoy on Mallorca during September.
